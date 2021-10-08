Advertisement

Asfa leads Spotswood into state golf tournament

Ryan Asfa will look to finish his junior golf season strong at next week’s VHSL Class 3 State...
Ryan Asfa will look to finish his junior golf season strong at next week’s VHSL Class 3 State Championship.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:55 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Ryan Asfa will look to finish his junior golf season strong at next week’s VHSL Class 3 State Championship.

Asfa and the Trailblazers qualified for the state tournament by winning the Region 3C team title. Asfa finished second overall in the region’s individual competition by firing a four-over 76 at Lake Monticello Golf Course. Asfa’s average score during the 2021 season is just below 76 for an 18-hole round.

“I look at my game at all aspects,” said Asfa. “I can hit the ball far, but at the same time I do put in the work for short game. I just look at it all.”

Asfa was named the Valley District Player of the Year. He fired a career-best 69 during a district match at Lakeview Golf Club earlier this season.

“He’s very consistent,” said Spotswood head coach Jeff Simmons. “Probably one of the biggest attributes he has, when he does have a bad hole, usually within the next few holes, he’ll get those strokes right back.”

Asfa and his Spotswood teammates will tee off in the VHSL Class 3 State Championship next Monday at Glenrochie Country Club in Abingdon.

