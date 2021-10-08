Department of Wildlife Resources says websites are scamming people for fake licenses

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DWR says over the last few years, they’ve noticed multiple websites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses, and scamming people.

DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.

The websites below are not affiliated with the department:

vafishinglicense.com

fishinglicense.org

fishandgamelicenses.org

recreationallicenses.org

licenses.org

hunting-license.org

vafishingdwr.com

If you are interested in purchasing a license click here.

