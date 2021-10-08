Advertisement

Department of Wildlife Resources says websites are scamming people for fake licenses

DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people...
DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.(Pexels)
By Joi Bass
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The DWR says over the last few years, they’ve noticed multiple websites claiming to sell DWR fishing and hunting licenses, and scamming people.

DWR adds they will continue to take action against these companies, and recommend that people only go through official DWR websites.

The websites below are not affiliated with the department:

  • vafishinglicense.com
  • fishinglicense.org
  • fishandgamelicenses.org
  • recreationallicenses.org
  • licenses.org
  • hunting-license.org
  • vafishingdwr.com

If you are interested in purchasing a license click here.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All I-81 lanes in the Harrisonburg area reopen
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
The efforts to recover Khaleesi continue.
Investigators interviewing suspects in child abuse and neglect case
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

As the weather begins to cool one Harrisonburg business is inviting people to get in the fall...
Rocktown Yarn invites community to help them create a giant cardigan
A local motorcycle group held a special ride on Saturday to raise money for the family of a...
Motorcycle ride raises money for Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his leg
Also, the grants will help non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and...
Over $33M going to help sexual assault victims in Virginia
Trail
Nine Virginia trail projects awarded grants through Recreational Trails Program
UVA participates in CVC, donating more than $1 million to nonprofits in Charlottesville and...
Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign launches at the University of Virginia