Friends of the Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center step in during shelter closure

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Shenandoah Valley Animal Services Center (SVASC) is closed until at least Oct. 12 due to illness, so for now, residents are asked to call animal control with any stray animals.

Friends of SVASC, a non-profit that helps the the shelter pay for the animals’ medical treatment, says it’s a community effort to help the animals while they’re closed.

“A lot of local rescues are helping the shelter out, trying to move animals out so they’re not so crowded,” said Kelly Jackson, Secretary and Medical Coordinator for Friends of SVASC.

Jackson says they take animals to and from the vet, so they can get the care they need.

“We have animals going in and out pretty much every week going to get medical care to hopefully get them well enough to get out. It’s a community efforts. Everybody helps to make it work,” Jackson said.

As part of their effort, they’re hosting Community Pet Health Day Saturday, Oct. 9 from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. at North Park in Waynesboro. Jackson says that event is to help people in the community with vet bills.

“If those efforts go toward someone keeping their animal because they can’t afford their care, then that’s what we’re all about, so we’ll be there tomorrow rain or shine,” Jackson said.

She says many of the animals at the shelter are owner surrenders, and adds many people say they don’t have the money to take care of their pet.

“Look for resources before you dump your animals in a shelter. There are plenty of resources out there,” Jackson said.

The Angels of Assisi Low-Cost Mobile Veterinary Clinic will be at the park Saturday to offer vaccinations and other health needs, like flea and tick treatment. For more information, visit Friends of SVASC’s Facebook page.

