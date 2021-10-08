JMU Football Opponent Report: Villanova
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team is preparing to host No. 11 Villanova in week six of the 2021 season.
2021 Record: 3-1 Overall (1-0 CAA)
Head Coach: Mark Ferrante (5th Season - 24-19 Overall)
Player to Watch: Daniel Smith (QB) - 820 passing yards, 13 total TDs, 3 INT through four games in 2021
Last Meeting: JMU won, 38-24, in Harrisonburg during 2019 season
-JMU has won last five meetings between the two teams
-Villanova’s rush defense is allowing just 42 yards per game
