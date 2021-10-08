School custodians adjust higher cleanliness standards during pandemic

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - From staff to administrators, everyone in the school systems has seen changes since the pandemic started.

Valley custodians say their jobs have changed a lot in the last two years. For some, it’s because of the push for more sanitation, but for others, it’s because of TikTok challenges.

“You’re still doing your regular job, but a lot of things that are expected now that wasn’t because of the COVID,” said Berkeley Glen Elementary custodian Steven Brown.

Brown says his job looks different now, and with more work, he has to stay on a strict schedule.

“A lot of things has changed because of so many more wiping things down. We have to do the equipment. We have to do the playgrounds. Anything that one kid touches, we have to go in and spray,” Brown said.

Students at Berkeley Glen know Brown well, and he says they make his job easier.

“The kids are a lot helpful. They do a lot of things to keep the building clean,” he said.

While sweeping the cafeteria floor, Brown says it’s easy to get them to help. If he asks, they’ll do it.

“They would love to do this. They love it,” he said, laughing.

Brown says students make his day better, but he says that isn’t the case for all custodians in Waynesboro.

“The kids ain’t helping none, they’re just making bigger messes,” said Tina Dean, custodian at Waynesboro High School.

Dean and co-worker Bryan Lindsey agree: with the extra cleaning and TikTok “bathroom” challenges, this year has been unlike any other.

“Honestly I think this is the worst year that I’ve seen, and I’ve been in the school system for 26 years,” Dean said.

They say seeing the destruction is frustrating, and it’s adding more to their plates.

“You almost have to do patrols between classes, go through each bathroom and check to see what’s now missing,” Lindsey said.

Aside from the work cleaning up after intentional messes, they have to make sure the school is a safe place for students to be.

“At lunchtime now, they can’t all eat in the cafeteria. Half of the school has to eat in the classroom, and the other half eats in the cafeteria, and then the next day they swap. Now you’ve got mess in the cafeteria, mess in the hallways, mess in the classrooms. Everyday you have to mop somewhere and clean this up, and it’s just more work on us really,” Dean said.

Brown says students at Berkeley Glen aren’t into TikTok challenges.

“We don’t have a lot of problems with things like that. Maybe soap on mirrors, things like that, but they’re not tearing anything off the walls and taking it home,” he said.

Bryan Stamm, principal of Waynesboro High School, says coming back to school this year during the pandemic has been hard on everyone.

“There’s a lot of stuff that goes on on a daily basis just to have a successful day. Everything from what our instructional staff has to do to be prepared for kids that are in the building, maybe out of the building, but also just for the cleanliness of the school, to make sure students and staff stay safe throughout the day,” Stamm said.

Stamm says the day-to-day has a lot of added burden, and the custodians take on a lot.

“Cleanliness and the health of our students and our staff is always a top priority, but now even with the pandemic still going, it’s taken on a much more significant role that we take very seriously,” Stamm said.

