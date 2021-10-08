Advertisement

Sentara Healthcare inviting women to make“The Pink Promise”

Mammography is the gold standard for detecting breast cancer and screenings can help detect cancer early.
Sentara RMH mobile mammography van
Sentara RMH mobile mammography van(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:33 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sentara Healthcare has launched a new program called “The Pink Promise.”

It reminds women to schedule a breast cancer screening or encourage someone they know to schedule one.

Tami Eppard, manager of mammography services at Sentara RMH’s Funkhouser Women’s Center, said many women have missed their breast cancer screenings during the last year and a half due to the pandemic and they want to remind people to set one up.

She said mammography is the gold standard for detecting breast cancer and screenings can help detect cancer early.

Sentara also has a mobile van that travels around the community where you can get a mammogram on-site.

Eppard said screenings are important not just for breast cancer, but for other illnesses too.

“Whether it’s for mammography or prostate or colon cancer, the screenings are your best bet to get ahead of these diseases,” Eppard said.

Eppard said many cancers don’t show symptoms like a mass until they’re at a later stage.

If you are a woman between 35 and 40 years old, Eppard said you should begin getting mammograms. After 40 years old, women should have an annual screening.

For women who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine recently, whether it is a second dose or a booster shot, Eppard recommends waiting four to six weeks after the last dose before coming in for a mammogram. She said your lymph nodes can swell from the vaccine and it can cause confusion in your mammogram results.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kaylynn Stevenson says she has the DNA to prove she is Brittany Williams, a child who vanished...
‘I am Brittany Renee Williams’: Woman says she has DNA to prove she is Virginia girl missing 21 years
Vaccine card (FILE)
How to spot a fake COVID-19 vaccine card
Augusta County Sheriff's Office seeks help in locating missing person
Augusta County Sheriff’s Office seeks help in locating missing person
Officers respond to Timberview High School in Arlington, Texas, on Wednesday amid an active...
Student taken into custody hours after Texas school shooting; 4 hurt
Jessica Berg Wilson, a 37-year-old mother of two, died from what her obituary says was...
Mother of 2 dies from blood clots after getting COVID-19 vaccine

Latest News

The beam was out for community members, patients and staff to sign. (WHSV)
Augusta Health tops off outpatient pavilion
Valley Program for Aging Services
RMH Foundation awards senior transportation grant to VPAS
Vaccine is prepared for injection at a clinic.
Central Shenandoah Health District: Vaccinations up, COVID-19 cases trend downward
Kroger pharmacies offering COVID-19 boosters and flu vaccines