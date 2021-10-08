Sentara Healthcare inviting women to make“The Pink Promise”

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month and Sentara Healthcare has launched a new program called “The Pink Promise.”

It reminds women to schedule a breast cancer screening or encourage someone they know to schedule one.

Tami Eppard, manager of mammography services at Sentara RMH’s Funkhouser Women’s Center, said many women have missed their breast cancer screenings during the last year and a half due to the pandemic and they want to remind people to set one up.

She said mammography is the gold standard for detecting breast cancer and screenings can help detect cancer early.

Sentara also has a mobile van that travels around the community where you can get a mammogram on-site.

Eppard said screenings are important not just for breast cancer, but for other illnesses too.

“Whether it’s for mammography or prostate or colon cancer, the screenings are your best bet to get ahead of these diseases,” Eppard said.

Eppard said many cancers don’t show symptoms like a mass until they’re at a later stage.

If you are a woman between 35 and 40 years old, Eppard said you should begin getting mammograms. After 40 years old, women should have an annual screening.

For women who have gotten a COVID-19 vaccine recently, whether it is a second dose or a booster shot, Eppard recommends waiting four to six weeks after the last dose before coming in for a mammogram. She said your lymph nodes can swell from the vaccine and it can cause confusion in your mammogram results.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.