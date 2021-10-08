Showalter’s Orchard having a near-ideal year with apples

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Well it’s apple picking season and over the last few weeks, the weather has cooperated at Showalter’s Orchard. They are very happy with the production.

Showalter’s Orchard had little loss in product this fall but two weather extremes such as the summer drought and the heavy rain from Hurricane Ida made an impact.

“So the apples were under a good amount of stress when that happened from the drought weather and then we got all the rainfall. Certain varieties of apples will try to take off and grow again and kind of outgrow their skin,” said Shannon Showalter, manager of Showalter’s Orchard. Apples such as a Stayman apple ended up with cracks after Hurricane Ida.

Some apples overgrew and cracked after Hurricane Ida. (WHSV)

The rainy September did have an impact on the apples and the sugar content. “When we get a lot of rain or adequate rainfall, they have a little bit more moisture in them than some certain years when it’s really dry,” said Showalter. With more moisture in apples, there becomes excess water for the sugars to mix in. Even though there was more moisture in the apples, the sugar content was not significantly affected.

Right now the orchard is finishing up with harvesting the apples. Harvesting can be delayed if there are several days of rain. “If we had you know, several days of rain that we couldn’t get out and harvest that would affect that,” said Showalter.

The main concern now is if rain is going to affect turnout over the next few weekends. The good news is dry weather is expected next week.

