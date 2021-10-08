Advertisement

Staunton PD in search of missing juvenile

Kayla Bennett was last seen at her residence in the City of Staunton on the night of October 6.
Kayla Bennett was last seen at her residence in the City of Staunton on the night of October 6.(Staunton Police Department)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:13 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Police Department is requesting the public’s assistance in locating a missing juvenile.

Kayla Bennett is 16 years old, 5′5″ and 102 lbs. She was last seen at her residence in the City of Staunton on the night of October 6.

Officials say she may be wearing black sweat pants, a black t-shirt, and white Converse shoes.

Anyone who has information regarding the location of Ms. Bennett is asked to contact the Staunton Police Department at 540-332-3842.

