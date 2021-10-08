Advertisement

Valley schools participate in Farm to School Week

School districts have highlighted local food items on their menu.
Local produce for HCPS Farm to School week
Local produce for HCPS Farm to School week(WHSV)
By Stephanie Penn
Published: Oct. 7, 2021 at 9:20 PM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It is Farm to School Week in Virginia and Valley school districts are highlighting local food and produce in their school meals.

Jennifer Williams, Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services with Rockingham County Public Schools, said it is nice to participate in the local economy and highlight local farms in schools.

“It’s all about promoting local foods within our schools and promoting those connections to bring that food into the schools,” Williams said.

For lunch on Thursday, the school district had “breakfast for lunch” with local sausage from two hogs that Massanutten Technical Center students helped raise and was processed at Baker’s Farms in Mount Jackson.

Apples from Showalter’s Orchard in Timberville and potatoes from Valley Farming in Dayton were also a part of the meal.

Harrisonburg City Public Schools have also implemented local food items onto their menu.

Andrea Early, Executive Director of School Nutrition with Harrisonburg City Public Schools, said this week they are featuring local hydroponic lettuce, Asian pears, local apples, and fresh broccoli.

The school district has also worked with Vine and Fig to create “harvest chips,” which are chips made out of different greens.

“Farm to school is really important for two reasons. One is that we are able to offer really fresh, local foods to our students while also supporting our local economy,” Early said. The second part of farm to school is really the education piece, so helping kids understand where their food comes from and how it grows.”

Early said some beets that students grew in their own school garden were used in school lunches this week as well.

