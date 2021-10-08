Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 8, 2021 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash happened Thursday, October 7, at 7:10 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 249-mile-marker.

VSP says a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on I-81 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire, according to VSP.

The driver of the Buick, 22-year-old Samuel C. Holtzman of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment. VSP confirms Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old female of Chesterfield, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. VSP says the female was wearing a seatbelt. The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male, of Thorn Hill, TN, was not injured in the crash. The male was also wearing a seatbelt.

Holtzman has been charged with reckless driving.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

