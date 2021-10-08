VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police Trooper M. Salladay is investigating a three-vehicle fatal crash in Rockingham County. The crash happened Thursday, October 7, at 7:10 p.m. along Interstate 81 at the 249-mile-marker.

VSP says a 2006 Buick Lucerne was traveling south on I-81 when it rear-ended a 2010 Honda CRV that stopped due to heavy traffic. The impact caused the Honda to be pushed into a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado that was also stopped due to traffic. The Honda then caught fire, according to VSP.

The driver of the Buick, 22-year-old Samuel C. Holtzman of Harrisonburg, suffered minor injuries in the crash and was transported to Sentara RMH Hospital for treatment. VSP confirms Holtzman was wearing a seatbelt.

The driver of the Honda, a 23-year-old female of Chesterfield, died at the scene of the crash as a result of her injuries. VSP says the female was wearing a seatbelt. The female’s identity is being withheld pending next of kin notification.

The driver of the Chevrolet, a 59-year-old male, of Thorn Hill, TN, was not injured in the crash. The male was also wearing a seatbelt.

Holtzman has been charged with reckless driving.

VSP’s Culpeper Division Crash Reconstruction Team responded to the scene and is assisting with the ongoing crash investigation.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.