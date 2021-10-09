Advertisement

Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign launches at the University of Virginia

UVA participates in CVC, donating more than $1 million to nonprofits in Charlottesville and...
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:02 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign (CVC) kicks off each October.

The CVC is a statewide initiative that works to maximize the power of state employees and agencies.

The University of Virginia is one participant that donates to many nonprofits in the state.

“It’s the largest annual workplace giving drive, which is pretty great. It helps over 900 charities and not for profits,” UVA chief creative officer, Matt Weber said.

This includes 50 nonprofits in Charlottesville like Piedmont Casa for neglected children and the Jefferson Area Board for Aging.

Kim Peel is the director of communication and philanthropy for JABA.

“UVA staff direct their contributions via payroll deduction directly to JABA through CVC and we’re very grateful for that,” Peel said.

UVA does not dictate how the money must be spent. It grants financial flexibility to recipients

“That’s the fundamentals of the CVC. The money goes to these organizations and they can spend it as they elect and that’s great,” UVA spokesperson, Brian Coy said.

He says UVA is the largest contributing state agency, bringing in $1 million each year.

That’s a reflection of the commitment that our student faculty and staff have to their community,” Coy said.

The payroll deductions are voluntary. UVA faculty can donate as much or as little as they want if they choose.

We like to demonstrate our care for the people that live around the university and around the state by supporting important causes,” Coy said.

UVA president Jim Ryan says he’s especially excited about the CVC campaign this year because of the financial strain the pandemic caused.

He hopes the campaign will help ease financial hardship.

