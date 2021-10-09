First frost expected to be very late this year

(WHSV) - The first frost of the year typically happens at this point in October but mild nights will continue over the next week. By the looks of it, we aren’t going to see frost anytime soon.

Every year is different as in 2020, the first front was very early on September 20th. We’ve come close a few nights this fall with temperatures in the 40s but the first frost has yet to happen.

There are a few things that need to happen in order to get frost. (whsv)

So how do we get frost? Clear nights and light wind lead to cooler nights. With frost, the ground temperatures are actually below freezing while the air temperature is not. Clear nights allow for more cold air to radiate from the ground, forcing warm air above the surface. Light wind does stir this air around, allowing for more efficient cooling.

Temperatures need to be at least in the 30s. Typically with clear nights and light wind, temperatures at 35 to 39 degrees can cause frost. The closer the temperature is to freezing, the easier it is to form frost so if there isn’t quite a clear night or a light wind, frost still develops.

Elevation plays as well. Warm air rises and cold air sinks, so lower elevations cool quicker. Lower elevations such as the Potomac Highlands and the Valley are more likely to have a lighter wind versus a mountain top.

Our average first frost is around October 1st with the average first freeze around mid-October. So far this season, the coolest temperature Staunton has recorded is 41 degrees. Dale Enterprise and Woodstock have recorded temperatures as low as 43 degrees.

We are already over a week behind typical averages. (whsv)

Right now, the temperature outlook is not favorable frost or even that much cool air. The Climate Prediction Center has the entire east coast continuing to have above average temperatures.

The East Coast will be experiencing above average temperatures 6-10 days out. (whsv)

In order for this season to set the record for the latest first frost ever, it would have to happen Halloween or later so there is plenty of time to have a first frost before then.

