Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s Oct. 9

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Community members will be walking around Gypsy Hill Park Saturday morning for the annual Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

The group is raising awareness for the disease with the hope of having a first survivor.

Della Taylor is one of the participants. Taylor lost both her mother and her sister to Alzheimer’s.

“I think memories are worth fighting for,” Taylor said. “It’s also a great thing when people realize that if they just would take the time to look around, they would see someone they know who is either a caregiver or who has this disease and that if we all work towards a cure we’ll get it. Hopefully very soon.”

The walk will go on rain or shine. The site opens at 8 a.m. and events kick off at 9:30 a.m.

If you would like to donate to the efforts you can do so here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.