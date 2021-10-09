Local pumpkin patch thriving after barely escaping major loss

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The second weekend of October is here and you’re probably thinking about pumpkins. One local pumpkin patch was very close to a significant loss due to the summer drought.

Myers Pumpkins in Rockingham County was about one or two weeks away from seeing their crops completely dry out. Fortunately, some needed rain arrived in the later part of the summer and saved the plants. Last month, the pumpkin patch was thriving as pumpkin turnout ended up flourishing for this fall.

“The critical part was this summer during the 7 week drought. We only had 2 inches of rain from June 1st to the third week in July. That played more of a role more than right now,” said Michael Myers, manager and operator of Myers Pumpkins.

Michael Myers said several inches of rain now would create fungus and mildew for the pumpkins as they would be sitting in the mud. A half of inch of rain here and there won’t affect anything but Myers is hoping for no rain during the next few weekends so people come out to the farm.

