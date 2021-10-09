Nine Virginia trail projects awarded grants through Recreational Trails Program

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Conservation and Recreation and the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) has awarded match-reimbursement grants through the Recreational Trails Program (RTP) to nine trail projects in Virginia.

The RTP was made to develop and maintain recreational trails and trail-related facilities.

These nine projects were selected from 35 applications received during an open application process that ended in June:

Lee County OHV Trail

South Pedlar ATV Area Rehabilitation

Suzanne R. Kane Nature Preserve Multi-Use Path

Cavitt’s Creek Trail Expansion

Big Cherry – Straight Fork Ridge Trail Interconnect

Big Spring Park Greenway Trail

Universal Access Trail

Flax Mill Creek Trail

Pump House ADA Trail Access and Amenities

