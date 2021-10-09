Advertisement

Over $33M going to help sexual assault victims in Virginia

By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — More than $33 million in U.S. Department of Justice grants has been awarded to 26 Virginia-based public and non-profit organizations to fund programs that address violence against women.

Acting U.S. Attorney Raj Parekh says in a news release that the grants will provide funding and essential services to vulnerable communities, especially women, people with disabilities, and immigrants who are victims of sexual assault and domestic violence.

The grant recipients include state government entities that provide services throughout the Commonwealth.

Also, the grants will help non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and assistance nationwide.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

