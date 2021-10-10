2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park Saturday

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in the Greater Augusta area gathered at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park Saturday morning for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More than 6 million people, including 150,000 in Virginia, are living with Alzheimer’s. There are over 11 million people who are serving as unpaid caregivers.

Marion Fauver, of Team McDonald, walked Saturday in honor of her mother who passed away from the disease this year.

“We have not won the fight yet, and so, we want to continue to help fund to do research and give the support that’s needed,” Fauver said.

The Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s had 260 total participants who helped raise over $69,000 in the fight for the first survivor.

The money raised from the event helps the Alzheimer’s Association lead the way in ending the disease by accelerating global research. driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

“This is something that goes on day to day. People live it, breathe it and so you want to be able to support families that suffer from that,” Fauver said.

She added because the disease is something that affects almost every family in some way, the Walk is a great place to come together.

“You feel support and love here,” Fauver said.

