Advertisement

2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s takes place in Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park Saturday

By Chelsea Church
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:39 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - Community members in the Greater Augusta area gathered at Staunton’s Gypsy Hill Park Saturday morning for the 2021 Walk to End Alzheimer’s.

More than 6 million people, including 150,000 in Virginia, are living with Alzheimer’s. There are over 11 million people who are serving as unpaid caregivers.

Marion Fauver, of Team McDonald, walked Saturday in honor of her mother who passed away from the disease this year.

“We have not won the fight yet, and so, we want to continue to help fund to do research and give the support that’s needed,” Fauver said.

The Greater Augusta Walk to End Alzheimer’s had 260 total participants who helped raise over $69,000 in the fight for the first survivor.

The money raised from the event helps the Alzheimer’s Association lead the way in ending the disease by accelerating global research. driving risk reduction and early detection, and maximizing quality care and support.

“This is something that goes on day to day. People live it, breathe it and so you want to be able to support families that suffer from that,” Fauver said.

She added because the disease is something that affects almost every family in some way, the Walk is a great place to come together.

“You feel support and love here,” Fauver said.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All I-81 lanes in the Harrisonburg area reopen
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
The efforts to recover Khaleesi continue.
Investigators interviewing suspects in child abuse and neglect case
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

New executive team to help 1,200 refugees settle in Virginia
JMU men's soccer
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 9
Ferrum vs. Bridgewater
Bridgewater football loses to Ferrum
Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 10 - October 9, 2021