Annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service held in Lynchburg

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Each year, the Lynchburg Fire Department hosts its annual Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service. On Sunday, at the Firefighters Memorial Fountain, the memorial service returned.

City Leaders, friends, families and fellow first responders came out to Miller Park for LFD’s service. The annual event is a time to honor and celebrate those who died in the line of duty.

The names of every LFD Firefighter who gave the ultimate sacrifice was read out loud, followed by a ring of a bell and the playing of Amazing Grace. The bell was rung 23 times and three roses were placed on a wreath honoring the three others who died while volunteering with other departments.

”Today is just an opportunity to say thank you to their families, to remember the men who have given their lives unselfishly, giving service above self,” said LFD Fire Chief, Greg Wormser.

The last time LFD lost a firefighter in the line of duty was just over five years ago on October 4, 2016.

For more information on LFD and Sunday's service, you can head to its website here and Facebook here.

