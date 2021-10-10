Advertisement

Bridgewater football loses to Ferrum

Ferrum vs. Bridgewater
Ferrum vs. Bridgewater(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:31 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football lost to Ferrum College 14-10.

In the first quarter, Bridgewater took the lead 3-0 with a 21-yard field goal from Jackson Hendren.

Bridgewater continued the momentum in the second quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Demetrius Jalepes. The Eagles led the Panthers 10-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Zac Smiley put Ferrum on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Panthers followed up with a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Titus Jones completed a 26-yard pass to Nic Cook to put Ferrum ahead 13-10. Seth Deaton scored the extra point as the Panthers took the win in Bridgewater.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday as they take on Apprentice University.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All I-81 lanes in the Harrisonburg area reopen
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
The efforts to recover Khaleesi continue.
Investigators interviewing suspects in child abuse and neglect case
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

The No. 3 James Madison football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday evening at...
Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU stunned by No. 11 Villanova, 28-27
JMU men's soccer
JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 9
Ferrum 14, Bridgewater 10 - October 9, 2021
Vote for which high school football play you think is the best from Week 7 of the 2021 season.
WHSV EndZone - Top 3 Nominees: Week 7