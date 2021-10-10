Bridgewater football loses to Ferrum

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Bridgewater College football lost to Ferrum College 14-10.

In the first quarter, Bridgewater took the lead 3-0 with a 21-yard field goal from Jackson Hendren.

Bridgewater continued the momentum in the second quarter with a 2-yard rushing touchdown from Demetrius Jalepes. The Eagles led the Panthers 10-0 at the half.

In the third quarter, Zac Smiley put Ferrum on the board with a 1-yard touchdown run. The Panthers followed up with a touchdown in the fourth quarter as Titus Jones completed a 26-yard pass to Nic Cook to put Ferrum ahead 13-10. Seth Deaton scored the extra point as the Panthers took the win in Bridgewater.

The Eagles are back in action next Saturday as they take on Apprentice University.

