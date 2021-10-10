Advertisement

Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU stunned by No. 11 Villanova, 28-27

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:58 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes fell to No. 11 Villanova, 28-27, in a game that JMU led 27-16 at halftime. James Madison redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke missed a pair of field goals (27 yards, 36 yards) in the fourth quarter as JMU suffered its first home loss since 2018. The defeat snapped a 19-game home winning streak for the Dukes.

Villanova claimed the lead for good on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Smith to Rayjoun Pringle with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. JMU was held scoreless over the final two quarters.

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Dukes while Cole Johnson completed 24 of 40 passes for 174 yards and added a TD on a QB sneak. Kris Thornton led JMU in receiving by hauling in eight receptions for 61 yards.

James Madison falls to 4-1 overall (2-1 CAA) while Villanova improves to 4-1 overall (2-0 CAA). JMU is scheduled to visit Richmond for a 2 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

