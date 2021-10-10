Gameday Coverage: No. 3 JMU stunned by No. 11 Villanova, 28-27

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The No. 3 James Madison football team suffered its first loss of the season Saturday evening at Bridgeforth Stadium.

The Dukes fell to No. 11 Villanova, 28-27, in a game that JMU led 27-16 at halftime. James Madison redshirt senior kicker Ethan Ratke missed a pair of field goals (27 yards, 36 yards) in the fourth quarter as JMU suffered its first home loss since 2018. The defeat snapped a 19-game home winning streak for the Dukes.

"Told our guys at the end of the game, nobody died here. We lost a football game."#JMU head coach Curt Cignetti following the #Dukes home loss to Villanova: https://t.co/d3auuli83n pic.twitter.com/a3RfDdGxHi — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 10, 2021

Villanova claimed the lead for good on a 56-yard touchdown pass from Daniel Smith to Rayjoun Pringle with 2:54 remaining in the third quarter. JMU was held scoreless over the final two quarters.

"There's no excuse for scoring zero points in the second half."#JMU QB Cole Johnson following the #Dukes one-point loss to Villanova Saturday evening: https://t.co/d3auuli83n pic.twitter.com/xXzyK8UQFV — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 10, 2021

"They went to kind of a dime, nickel package. Tampa-2 plus."#JMU head coach Curt Cignetti on why the #Dukes weren't able to hit on many big offensive plays in the second half of Saturday's loss. James Madison didn't score after halftime: https://t.co/d3auuli83n pic.twitter.com/DgwdCEp3bA — TJ Eck (@TJEck_TV) October 10, 2021

Percy Agyei-Obese rushed for 83 yards and scored two touchdowns for the Dukes while Cole Johnson completed 24 of 40 passes for 174 yards and added a TD on a QB sneak. Kris Thornton led JMU in receiving by hauling in eight receptions for 61 yards.

James Madison falls to 4-1 overall (2-1 CAA) while Villanova improves to 4-1 overall (2-0 CAA). JMU is scheduled to visit Richmond for a 2 p.m. kickoff next Saturday.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.