Harrisonburg Spirit Halloween thriving ahead of busiest weeks of the year

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - With Halloween just a few weeks away, seasonal businesses, like Spirit Halloween, are in their busiest time of the year. The Harrisonburg store has been thriving at a time when many area businesses are struggling.

“I think people are more excited now that they know that COVID is dwindling, so there’s been kind of an increase in business,” said Megan Parmeter, a manager at Spirit Halloween in Harrisonburg.

With the CDC saying that it’s safe for kids to go trick-or-treating this year, the store said business has been significantly up from last year when Halloween festivities were limited by the pandemic.

“Turning a profit is not a problem at all because people love Halloween. They come in here, they flood the place, I would say the only problem we have is people just buying stuff up super quickly,” said Parmeter.

While many businesses across the country are dealing with major supply chain issues, Spirit Halloween has been unaffected and is moving products in and out even faster than normal.

‘It’s all super, super fast paced, so we’re constantly getting stuff in, everybody knows they need to rush in and get their stuff because if they miss it now, it’s going to be gone,” said Parmeter. “So, I think that we definitely are doing a little bit better than other businesses.”

While COVID restrictions have been reduced from this time last year, the store does still have some policies in place to try to keep customers safe.

“I would say maybe the biggest struggle is just keeping people safe. It hasn’t been a problem, but just making sure the store stays clean. There’s social distancing if possible, and the staff is wearing masks,” said Parmeter.

The store has also managed to avoid the major staffing shortages that have impacted so many area businesses. As they enter the busiest weeks of their season, they can also bring in staff from Spencer’s, a store in the Valley Mall that is owned by the same company.

“Spirit Halloween has some programs to help us out because they know how incredibly busy it gets, so they have an option of bringing over some extra managers, extra staff from Spencer’s,” said Parmeter.

The store on South Main Street closes for the season in early November. Its season runs from late August to the few days after Halloween.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.