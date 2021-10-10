Advertisement

JMU Sports Roundup: Saturday, Oct. 9

JMU men's soccer
JMU men's soccer(WHSV)
By Peri Sheinin
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 9:54 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Saturday, October 9.

JMU volleyball tops Elon

The James Madison volleyball team earned a five-set over Elon 3-2 (25-21, 25-15, 23-25, 24-26, 15-10).

JMU improves to 4-1 in conference play and 10-3 overall this season. Miette Veldman led the team with 22 kills while Savannah Marshall recorded 20 digs for the Dukes.

JMU returns to the court next Saturday as they take on William & Mary at Sinclair Gymnasium.

JMU men’s soccer overcomes William & Mary

In men’s soccer, the Dukes took down William & Mary 3-1 at Sentara Park.

The Tribe scored early in the second half but the Dukes responded with three unanswered goals. Tyler Clegg scored in the 73rd minute to tie the match. In the 78th minute, Luca Erhardt scored his ninth goal of the season to put the Dukes in the lead. Ethan Taylor scored in the 83rd minute as JMU took the win.

The Dukes are back in action next Saturday against UNCW in Wilmington.

