JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Results from JMU sporting events on Sunday, October 10.

JMU volleyball falls to Elon

The James Madison volleyball team dropped its second game against Elon in three sets (20-25, 22-25, 25-27).

With this loss, the Dukes fall to a 4-2 record in conference play and a 10-4 record on the season. Sophomore Miette Veldman recorded 16 kills while senior Savannah Marshall led the team on defense with 18 digs.

The Dukes return to the court next Saturday as they take on William & Mary at Sinclair Gymnasium.

JMU women’s soccer loses to Northeastern

In women’s soccer, the Dukes fell to a 1-2 record in CAA play with a 1-0 loss to Northeastern.

The Huskies took the lead in the 35th minute as Rose Kaefer scored for Northeastern. Moments later, freshman Amanda Attanasi looked to tie the game but her shot was saved by the Huskies.

The Dukes are back in action on Thursday as they face Towson in Baltimore County.

JMU field hockey blanked by Maryland

The Dukes fell to No. 7 Maryland 0-3 in field hockey.

Junior Diede Remijnse and redshirt junior Caroline Cahill had opportunities to score but the Dukes were unable to get on the board against the Terrapins. Goalie Florien Marcussen notched a season-high 13 saves for JMU.

The Dukes return to the field on Friday as they take on Delaware on the road.

