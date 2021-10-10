Advertisement

Motorcycle ride raises money for Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his leg

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 9, 2021 at 8:24 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A local motorcycle group held a special ride on Saturday to raise money for the family of a Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his right leg in a lawn mower accident.

In May, five-year-old Rylan Pool had to have part of his right leg amputated after the accident. Since then, his community has rallied around him and his family.

“It’s been a long road, but people, the community and people we don’t even know have made it a lot easier,” said Joshua Pool, Rylan’s father. “They put on a parade for him when he came home from the hospital. We’ve had people constantly asking how they can help.”

Among those who wanted help were members of the 10th Platoon of the Mechanized Cavalry of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who decided to hold a charity ride for the family.

“When we heard the story, I mean, we just knew we had to do something,” said Andy Schindler, one of the ride’s organizers.

“That little guy’s five, he had a pretty terrible accident, he’s very resilient, but gap bills are coming, so we tried to help out the family a little bit,” added Mark Harman, the other organizer of the ride.

The charity ride took off from Dan Grinde Cycles in Churchville, which later had food and live music. The ride raised money through signup fees, donations and raffles. Rylan also had the chance to ride along in an antique car.

“Usually a charity ride, somebody is just kind of hanging out waiting for you to show up, and we thought, wouldn’t it be cool to put the kid in the ride,” said Mark Harman.

“We just want him to know that people in the community care about him, it’s a tragic event that happened, and we just want to do what we can to help him and make sure he has a good time today,” said Andy Schindler. “And I mean, what kid doesn’t like motorcycles, what kid doesn’t like cool cars?”

Rylan’s family said they’re grateful for the ride and all of the help from the community.

“It means a lot. It kind of puts things into perspective when people that you don’t know want to help so much. It gives you hope,” said Joshua Pool.

Rylan’s family said he is improving everyday and is close to getting a prosthetic leg.

“He is really close to being able to get a leg built, so that’s the next step. We’re continuing physical therapy to get his knee and everything straight so he can get the prosthetic,” said Pool.

The ride’s organizers said they expect that when they’ve tallied all the money raised for the family, it will amount to a few thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
Motorists can expect delays due to a multi-vehicle crash.
TRAFFIC UPDATE: All I-81 lanes in the Harrisonburg area reopen
(Source: Gray News)
Human remains discovered in Amherst
The efforts to recover Khaleesi continue.
Investigators interviewing suspects in child abuse and neglect case
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County

Latest News

As the weather begins to cool one Harrisonburg business is inviting people to get in the fall...
Rocktown Yarn invites community to help them create a giant cardigan
Also, the grants will help non-governmental organizations that provide technical training and...
Over $33M going to help sexual assault victims in Virginia
Trail
Nine Virginia trail projects awarded grants through Recreational Trails Program
UVA participates in CVC, donating more than $1 million to nonprofits in Charlottesville and...
Commonwealth of Virginia Campaign launches at the University of Virginia