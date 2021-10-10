Motorcycle ride raises money for Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his leg

CHURCHVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - A local motorcycle group held a special ride on Saturday to raise money for the family of a Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his right leg in a lawn mower accident.

In May, five-year-old Rylan Pool had to have part of his right leg amputated after the accident. Since then, his community has rallied around him and his family.

“It’s been a long road, but people, the community and people we don’t even know have made it a lot easier,” said Joshua Pool, Rylan’s father. “They put on a parade for him when he came home from the hospital. We’ve had people constantly asking how they can help.”

Among those who wanted help were members of the 10th Platoon of the Mechanized Cavalry of the Sons of Confederate Veterans, who decided to hold a charity ride for the family.

“When we heard the story, I mean, we just knew we had to do something,” said Andy Schindler, one of the ride’s organizers.

“That little guy’s five, he had a pretty terrible accident, he’s very resilient, but gap bills are coming, so we tried to help out the family a little bit,” added Mark Harman, the other organizer of the ride.

The charity ride took off from Dan Grinde Cycles in Churchville, which later had food and live music. The ride raised money through signup fees, donations and raffles. Rylan also had the chance to ride along in an antique car.

“Usually a charity ride, somebody is just kind of hanging out waiting for you to show up, and we thought, wouldn’t it be cool to put the kid in the ride,” said Mark Harman.

“We just want him to know that people in the community care about him, it’s a tragic event that happened, and we just want to do what we can to help him and make sure he has a good time today,” said Andy Schindler. “And I mean, what kid doesn’t like motorcycles, what kid doesn’t like cool cars?”

Rylan’s family said they’re grateful for the ride and all of the help from the community.

“It means a lot. It kind of puts things into perspective when people that you don’t know want to help so much. It gives you hope,” said Joshua Pool.

Rylan’s family said he is improving everyday and is close to getting a prosthetic leg.

“He is really close to being able to get a leg built, so that’s the next step. We’re continuing physical therapy to get his knee and everything straight so he can get the prosthetic,” said Pool.

The ride’s organizers said they expect that when they’ve tallied all the money raised for the family, it will amount to a few thousand dollars.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.