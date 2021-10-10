Rocktown Yarn invites community to help them create a giant cardigan

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - As the weather begins to cool, one Harrisonburg business is inviting people to get in the fall spirit and come be part of the creation of a giant cardigan that will be able to fit at least three adults.

Rocktown Yarn, located inside Agora Market in downtown Harrisonburg, is inviting the community to join their Fall Yarn Bomb.

“Yarn bombing is a form of street art where you use yarn, crocheted, knitted, woven, and you wrap it around a stationary object like a fence, a light post or a tree,” said Amy Strunk, the owner of Rocktown Yarn.

Each Saturday, the business is inviting people to come help knit a piece of the cardigan and put their own unique spin on it. All the pieces will eventually be stitched together to make the giant piece of clothing.

Amy Strunk plans to bring the massive cardigan to the different college campuses in the area, as well as to events and holiday fairs, around the Valley. The goal is to remind people of the importance of being together with loved ones.

“We’ve been so separated and distanced in the past year and a half or more that it’s starting to be OK for some people to get together, and we just want to remind people of that closeness, so we want them to snuggle into the cardigan together, if it’s safe,” said Strunk.

Strunk invites everyone in the community to come be part of the project, even if they don’t know how knit.

“If they don’t know how to crochet or knit or weave, they can come help stich. If they can hold a needle, we can teach them of to stich that’s super simple,” she said.

Strunk said people are excited about the community wide project.

“People have shown a lot of interest in it. They’re really excited about the possibility of being able to contribute to something like this. It’s essentially a piece of art, but you don’t have to be an artist to contribute to this, so I feel like it’s a really nice approachable way to be part of a nice community art project,” she said.

Strunk hopes to have the cardigan completed by the end of October.

