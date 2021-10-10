Weather cancels ultramarathon, runners rescued in Utah

FARMINGTON, Ut. (KUTV) - In the Utah mountains, winter weather has made a comeback and some ultra marathon racers ran straight into whiteout and blizzard conditions Saturday. Many are asking why the race wasn’t cancelled and first responders are stressing you have to be prepared as the weather is changing.

“It was a whiteout. It was not only cloudy, but blowing snow, drifting snow, falling snow, the visibility was very low,” said Sheriff Kelly Sparks.

87 racers had to be rescued. “Obviously folks that run these ultramarathons call as lightweight as they can,” Sparks said.

The ultra marathoners were pulled off the mountain due to the extreme weather they ran straight into in Farmington Canyon Saturday morning. Davis County Sheriff Kelly Sparks deployed search around 9:30 am when he said runners were about a third of the way through the course. “It was great that they made that what I’m sure was a hard call to terminate the race and bring racers down off the mountain without letting them complete their race,” said Sparks.

Sheriff Sparks said several runners were treated for hypothermia and one for injuries related to a fall but thankfully no one admitted to the hospital.

“I think that it is key to realize the weather report you were looking at may not take into account the elevation that you’re going to be conducting at your event at so you’ve got that. Go a little deeper and make sure you’re a little more prepared,” said Sparks.

