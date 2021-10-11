Advertisement

Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID

By Colby Johnson
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 8:03 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRIDGEWATER, Va. (WHSV) - The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently hospitalized with COVID-19.

Carlyle Whitelow has been bringing joy to Bridgewater for decades. Residents of the town may recognize him as the man who can usually be seen every morning waving to people as they go into work.

“He stands in front of the Dairy Queen in the mornings and waves to people going to work and smiles and wishes them a good day and happy day. He just has different messages for people and he brings a smile to people’s lives,” said Bill Kyger, a member of the Bridgewater Rotary Club and a long-time friend of Whitelow’s.

Members of the community payed Whitelow a visit on Saturday at Sentara RMH. A group of people were seen in the parking lot waving up at Carlyle in his hospital room.

Community members wanted to do their part to show support for Carlyle, who is described as a caring and giving person.

“You cannot find a more giving person than Carlyle in terms of what he does for the community, not just the community as a whole but individuals in the community. He is just a very giving person,” said Charlette McQuilkin, President of the Bridgewater Rotary Club. McQuilkin said she’s known Whitelow for nearly 30 years.

Whitelow, who used to work at Bridgewater College, has been active in the community for decades serving as a youth sports coach and a member of the Rotary Club.

“He’s kind of just been everybody’s brother, everybody’s uncle, everybody’s father, everybody’s grandfather in Bridgewater and the surrounding area,” said Bill Kyger.

Kyger and a few other community members have started a group called Whitelow’s Wavers, and they have been taking Carlyle’s place, waving at people in the mornings from his regular spot until he is able to recover.

“We decided that it would be good for us to stand the ground that he stood and wave, so that everybody has an opportunity to continue to get the smile and to know that he’s OK,” said Kyger.

The town’s Whitelow Park is also named for Carlyle. It was dedicated to him back in 2018.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Modular home stolen from Harrisonburg recovered in Campbell County
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Bruce Alger
Valley community remembers Valley Baseball League’s Bruce Alger
Myers Pumpkins almost had a major loss due to the summer drought
Local pumpkin patch thriving after barely escaping major loss
A local motorcycle group held a special ride on Saturday to raise money for the family of a...
Motorcycle ride raises money for Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his leg

Latest News

The JMU women's soccer team lost its 2019 season opener to No. 7 Georgetown, 2-1, Thursday...
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
Blizzard conditions forced the race to be called of
Weather cancels ultramarathon, runners rescued in Utah
With Halloween just a few weeks away seasonal businesses like Spirit Halloween are in their...
Harrisonburg Spirit Halloween thriving ahead of busiest weeks of the year