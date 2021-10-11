Community Spotlight: RMH Foundation

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Since the mid 1970′s, the RMH Foundation has used donated funds to help support a variety of needs at the hospital, including its patients and staff. With October being Breast Cancer Awareness Month, there’s a special focus on raising money for the Hahn Cancer Center.

“With health care changing as it is, there’s less and less opportunities for revenue, to support expansion and technology, to support advancement,” said Cory Davies, Executive Director of the RMH Foundation. “And so, our community has a really important role to play, to make sure that the patients who come here for care have access to the best care in the world.

The care offered is elevated, thanks to donations made to the RMH Foundation. Whether it’s providing charitable assistance to patients, helping nurses with scholarships, or improving technology throughout the hospital, every dollar donated counts.

“I’ve always considered Sentara RMH as our local health care provider,” said Paul Riner, with the RMH Foundation Board and owner of Riner Rentals. “I think they need our support so they can support our community.”

Paul Riner is raising money through the month of October with the “Be an Angel for Breast Cancer” campaign. For him, it’s personal as a member of the board, but also for his experience being at his mother’s side when she went through her own treatment.

“It’s a gnarly treatment,” said Riner. “It’s not fun to go through, it’s not fun to deal with. But she was always so happy she could receive such excellent care so close to home.”

His goal is to raise $10,000. Riner says every cent will go right to the expansion and renovation of the hospital’s Hahn Cancer Center, who treats thousands of people every year.

“Unfortunately, there’s a growing number of people in our area who need those services,” said Riner. “Through the Hahn Cancer Center, they’re able to get the care that they need, close to home, and also be sure they’re getting compassionate care and excellent care from the caregivers.”

There’s still plenty of time to donate. For more information, visit jointeamsandy.com.

