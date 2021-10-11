Elkton to expand police department with hiring of additional officer

ELKTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Town of Elkton is expanding its police force this week after making room in its budget to hire a fifth full-time officer.

“We want someone who understands and has experience with community policing, that’s such a big thing in a small close-knit community like Elkton and then just the experience level, we’re looking for someone with at least five years of experience,” said Greg Lunsford, Elkton town manager.

The town council will interview the final two candidates for the new officer position during a closed meeting Tuesday.

The town’s leadership made the decision to expand the department to keep up with Elkton’s growing population.

“We know the town is growing, we’ve seen that with our latest census, so we’re just trying to have enough police officers proportionate to the population of the town,” said Lunsford.

While crime rates in the small town are low, its leadership hopes the new officer will help curtail the few incidents they do see from time to time.

“We haven’t seen an increase of crime here or anything, but night time is when our more serious incidents have occurred,” said Lunsford. “So, that’s what this position will be, a night time position, we’re just trying to get a little bit of extra patrol out there during the evening hours.”

Lunsford says the hiring process has been competitive, as a number of other local police departments have also been looking to add officers.

“There are a lot of small and large police departments around our area, so we’re all going after all of the really good candidates out there, so we’ve been fortunate to have a number of applicants,” he said.

After conducting interviews the town council will vote in a closed session on which of the two final candidates to hire. That meeting will take place Tuesday at 5:30 p.m.

