Advertisement

Fall Foliage Art Show brings 150 artists to Waynesboro

Fall Foliage Art Show
Fall Foliage Art Show(WVIR)
By Dominga Murray
Published: Oct. 10, 2021 at 10:57 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WVIR) - The annual fall foliage art festival kicked off in Waynesboro to immerse people in creativity.

The Shenandoah Valley Art Center hosted the event, featuring 150 artists. Music, food trucks, sculptors, painters and jewelry makers were a part of the event.

The popular Virginia Museum of Fine Arts mobile bus stopped in for people to explore.

“This is the second year I’ve done it and the last time it rained as well, but it was much worse. We’re just really happy that it cleared out. We’ve had some really great crowds and everyone seems really happy,” Mary Jane Check, a featured artist said.

Nearly 300 people came out to the 50th art show despite the rainy weather.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
Motorists faced delays Thursday night due to the multi-vehicle crash.
VSP investigating fatal crash in Rockingham County
Bruce Alger
Valley community remembers Valley Baseball League’s Bruce Alger
Myers Pumpkins almost had a major loss due to the summer drought
Local pumpkin patch thriving after barely escaping major loss
A local motorcycle group held a special ride on Saturday to raise money for the family of a...
Motorcycle ride raises money for Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his leg

Latest News

The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID
The JMU women's soccer team lost its 2019 season opener to No. 7 Georgetown, 2-1, Thursday...
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
Blizzard conditions forced the race to be called of
Weather cancels ultramarathon, runners rescued in Utah