H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first set of VHSL football playoff rankings were released Monday.

VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8

Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs

Region 5D

12. Harrisonburg (3-3 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

5. Turner Ashby (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

t8. Broadway (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

----------

11. Staunton (2-4 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)

12. Waynesboro (2-4 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)

14. Spotswood (1-5 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

15. Fort Defiance (1-5 Overall, 0-2 Shenandoah District)

Region 2B

1. Luray (4-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

3. Central (4-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

t4. Stuarts Draft (2-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

t4. Strasburg (3-1 Overall, 0-1 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (1-3 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

8. Page County (3-4 Overall, 1-3 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.