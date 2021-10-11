Advertisement

H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8

The first set of VHSL football playoff rankings were released Monday.
The first set of VHSL football playoff rankings were released Monday.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 5:00 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first set of VHSL football playoff rankings were released Monday.

VHSL Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8

Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs

Region 5D

12. Harrisonburg (3-3 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)

Region 3C

4. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

5. Turner Ashby (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)

t8. Broadway (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

----------

11. Staunton (2-4 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)

12. Waynesboro (2-4 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)

14. Spotswood (1-5 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)

15. Fort Defiance (1-5 Overall, 0-2 Shenandoah District)

Region 2B

1. Luray (4-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)

3. Central (4-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)

t4. Stuarts Draft (2-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

t4. Strasburg (3-1 Overall, 0-1 Bull Run District)

7. East Rockingham (1-3 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)

8. Page County (3-4 Overall, 1-3 Bull Run District)

Region 1B

1. Riverheads (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)

3. Buffalo Gap (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)

To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID
New executive team to help 1,200 refugees settle in Virginia
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
A local motorcycle group held a special ride on Saturday to raise money for the family of a...
Motorcycle ride raises money for Stuarts Draft boy who lost part of his leg

Latest News

The JMU women's soccer team lost its 2019 season opener to No. 7 Georgetown, 2-1, Thursday...
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
East Rockingham Eagles
EndZone Coaches’ Corner: Scott Turner - East Rockingham
EndZone Coaches’ Corner: Scott Turner - East Rockingham