H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The first set of VHSL football playoff rankings were released Monday.
Note: Top eight teams in each region qualify for playoffs
Region 5D
12. Harrisonburg (3-3 Overall, 0-0 Valley District)
Region 3C
4. Wilson Memorial (4-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)
5. Turner Ashby (4-2 Overall, 1-0 Valley District)
t8. Broadway (3-3 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
11. Staunton (2-4 Overall, 0-3 Shenandoah District)
12. Waynesboro (2-4 Overall, 2-4 Shenandoah District)
14. Spotswood (1-5 Overall, 0-1 Valley District)
15. Fort Defiance (1-5 Overall, 0-2 Shenandoah District)
Region 2B
1. Luray (4-0 Overall, 2-0 Bull Run District)
3. Central (4-1 Overall, 3-1 Bull Run District)
t4. Stuarts Draft (2-1 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)
t4. Strasburg (3-1 Overall, 0-1 Bull Run District)
7. East Rockingham (1-3 Overall, 1-1 Bull Run District)
8. Page County (3-4 Overall, 1-3 Bull Run District)
Region 1B
1. Riverheads (6-0 Overall, 2-0 Shenandoah District)
3. Buffalo Gap (4-2 Overall, 1-1 Shenandoah District)
To see the full VHSL football playoff rankings, click here.
