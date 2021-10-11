Advertisement

John C Meyers Elementary students paint mural for Heritage Park Bridge

By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 11:57 AM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Students at John C Myers Elementary, the Broadway community and local businesses have collaborated together to create a large-scale mural for the Heritage Park bridge that overlooks the town park, according to an RCPS media release.

All supplies were supported by the Innovative Learning Grant Fund from the Rockingham Educational Foundation, Inc.

The most lasting and successful mural projects have a connection with the local community and with the students and community working together. Everyone can enjoy the mural for years to come, said Coordinator of Community Engagement Katie LaPira.

The painting will continue over the next several weeks.

