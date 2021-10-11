Local health professionals report COVID-19 cases trend downward

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported the average rate of daily new COVID-19 cases in the U.S. dropped below 100,000 Sunday, Oct. 10.

Jordi Shelton, communications specialist with the Central Shenandoah Health District, says cases are trending downward in the Valley and throughout the commonwealth.

“I do think that folks do need to remember that COVID-19 is very present. It is still spreading, so while it is good that we’re seeing cases trend downward, that doesn’t mean that we can let up on being very vigilant and practicing all of these mitigation measures,” Shelton said.

Shelton says seeing a downward trend is very important, especially before the holidays.

“It’s really important for folks to remember that ‘trending downward’ doesn’t mean it has disappeared. It just means that instead of seeing cases go up every single day, we’re now starting to see a steady decrease,” Shelton said.

She says you have time now to get vaccinated before celebrating the holidays, which professionals believe will prevent a spike after the holidays.

“The biggest difference between the holiday season this year and last year is that we have vaccines this year, which is awesome. We have a way to prevent that spike from happening,” Shelton said.

In the meantime, the nation’s top health professionals say trick-or-treating is a safe activity for kids and families.

