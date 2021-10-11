Advertisement

Sheriff says owner of $2 million in pot can get ‘all expenses paid staycation’

A find in a Florida storage unit prompted a snarky Facebook post from the sheriff's department.
By CNN staff
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:32 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
(CNN) - A sheriff is trying to use Facebook to catch a smuggler who may be missing $2 million in marijuana.

About 770 pounds of high-grade pot were found in a storage facility in Viera, Florida, last week.

In a snarky Facebook post, the Brevard County Sheriff’s office is now looking for the “rightful owner” to come forward.

Sheriff Wayne Ivey is urging them to contact his narcotics department. He jokes they will get an “all expenses paid staycation.”

To be clear, he’s talking about jail, because 770 pounds is way more than the 20-gram dividing line between a misdemeanor and a felony in Florida.

