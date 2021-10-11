Temperatures climbing before weekend cold front

MONDAY: A comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy skies and patchy fog to start. Mostly cloudy throughout the day as we continue a stubborn pattern with low-level moisture locked into place. Areas of drizzle possible, especially early, but mostly staying dry. Even with that low-level moisture, it will feel pleasant as high temperatures will only reach into the upper 60s to low 70s. A peek of sunshine or two possible as well.

A mild evening with generally cloudy skies and temperatures in the 60s. Mostly cloudy overnight and comfortable. Areas of fog developing late. Overnight lows in the mid 50s for West Virginia, upper 50s for the Valley.

TUESDAY: Areas of fog this morning and comfortable with temperatures in the 60s. Cloudy for the morning, but we may be able to push out more cloud cover by the time we get into the afternoon. Still staying mostly cloudy, but a few more peeks of sunshine as we go late in the day. Temperatures getting warmer with highs in the low to mid 70s, could be a touch higher if we can move out the cloud cover more quickly early in the afternoon.

A pleasant evening with temperatures falling into the 60s. Becoming partly cloudy for the overnight with temperatures dropping into the mid to upper 50s across the viewing area.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day, which will be a noticeable change from the last several mornings. Temperatures rising into the 70s by lunchtime. Quite warm today. Partly cloudy for the afternoon with highs in the mid to upper 70s. A few spots right near 80. This will make for a warm and comfortable day if you plan to spend some time outside enjoying more sunshine than we’ve seen lately! For the evening, temperatures will eventually fall into the 60s, and we’ll have a very pleasant night with low temperatures in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Mild in the morning with temperatures rising into the 60s early. More clouds than sun for the afternoon and another very warm day. High temperatures in the upper 70s for West Virginia, near 80 for the Valley and the Potomac Highlands. Another good day to spend some time outside! Overnight, mild with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: Partly cloudy and mild for the morning and temperatures in the 60s. A mix of sun and clouds for the afternoon. Our warmest day of the week today as afternoon highs will reach the upper 70s for West Virginia locations and into the low 80s for the Valley. Mild overnight with lows in the upper 50s for West Virginia, low 60s for the Valley.

SATURDAY: Tracking our next cold front for the day today. Still some uncertainty about exactly when today this front will push into the region. Expecting a few scattered showers and perhaps even a storm or two with the passing cold front. Very warm ahead of the front with highs topping out in the mid to upper 70s. Behind the front, turning much cooler overnight. Lows in the mid to upper 40s with a few spots near 50.

SUNDAY: We finally return to Fall-like temperatures to end the weekend. Lots of sunshine all day long today behind the cold front. Very pleasant for the day with high temperatures in the mid to upper 60s. A fantastic day to enjoy outside activities!

