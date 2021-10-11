Advertisement

VADOC to resume in-person family visits this month

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully...
All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.(AP Photo)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 1, 2021 at 6:14 AM EDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.

Prisons will be opening for family visits in phases.

The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 11:

  • Bland Correctional Center
  • Coffeewood Correctional Center
  • Cold Springs Correctional Unit #10
  • Dillwyn Correctional Center
  • Halifax Correctional Unit
  • Haynesville Correctional Center
  • Haynesville Correctional Unit
  • Rustburg Correctional Unit
  • Sussex I State Prison
  • Wise Correctional Unit

The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 25:

  • Augusta Correctional Center
  • Baskerville Correctional Center
  • Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13
  • Deerfield Men’s Work Center
  • Deerfield Men’s Work Center 2
  • Marion Correctional Treatment Center
  • Nottoway Correctional Center
  • Pocahontas State Correctional Center
  • Sussex II State Prison
  • Virginia Correctional Center for Women

The following prisons will open for family visits on Nov. 8:

  • Beaumont Correctional Center/Powhatan Medical Unit/State Farm Enterprise Unit
  • Deerfield Correctional Center
  • Indian Creek Correctional Center
  • Lawrenceville Correctional Center
  • Lunenburg Correctional Center
  • Red Onion State Prison
  • River North Correctional Center
  • State Farm Correctional Center
  • State Farm Work Center
  • Wallens Ridge State Prison

All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.

Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.

