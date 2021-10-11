VADOC to resume in-person family visits this month
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - The Virginia Department of Corrections will be resuming in-person family visits between Oct. 11 and Nov. 8.
Prisons will be opening for family visits in phases.
The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 11:
- Bland Correctional Center
- Coffeewood Correctional Center
- Cold Springs Correctional Unit #10
- Dillwyn Correctional Center
- Halifax Correctional Unit
- Haynesville Correctional Center
- Haynesville Correctional Unit
- Rustburg Correctional Unit
- Sussex I State Prison
- Wise Correctional Unit
The following prisons will open for family visits on Oct. 25:
- Augusta Correctional Center
- Baskerville Correctional Center
- Central Virginia Correctional Unit #13
- Deerfield Men’s Work Center
- Deerfield Men’s Work Center 2
- Marion Correctional Treatment Center
- Nottoway Correctional Center
- Pocahontas State Correctional Center
- Sussex II State Prison
- Virginia Correctional Center for Women
The following prisons will open for family visits on Nov. 8:
- Beaumont Correctional Center/Powhatan Medical Unit/State Farm Enterprise Unit
- Deerfield Correctional Center
- Indian Creek Correctional Center
- Lawrenceville Correctional Center
- Lunenburg Correctional Center
- Red Onion State Prison
- River North Correctional Center
- State Farm Correctional Center
- State Farm Work Center
- Wallens Ridge State Prison
All visitors age 12 and older must test negative for COVID-19 and only inmates who are fully vaccinated will be eligible for in-person visits.
Video visits will continue to be available to unvaccinated inmates.
