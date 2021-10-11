Advertisement

VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash

VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP continues to investigate the crash.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 10:38 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Virginia State Police is investigating a single-vehicle crash in Augusta County. The crash occurred Oct. 10, 2021 at 12:31 p.m. on Interstate 64 at the ramp to Interstate 81 South.

VSP says a 1999 Honda GL1500 motorcycle was traveling in the westbound lanes of I-64 when it ran off the right side of the ramp and struck the guardrail. Its operator was thrown from the motorcycle.

The motorcyclist, 78-year-old Thomas Land of Secaucus, N.J., died at the scene. VSP says he was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

