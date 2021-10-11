Waynesboro Educational Farm harvests 6,000 pounds of produce

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Earlier this year, WHSV covered the beginning of the Waynesboro Educational Farm located at Berkeley Glenn Elementary School.

Over the last eight months, students from Waynesboro Public Schools and leaders from the Allegheny Mountain Institute nurtured the farm, harvesting 6,000 pounds of produce.

“Last year with COVID, it had been a hard year, so it was great to see the students getting outside, getting active, learning things about the plants, and trying new vegetables,” Farm Manager Julia Loman said.

Loman says the team is already planning for upcoming seasons

“We have a lot of salad greens, which will keep growing through the colder months. We are actually going to build a couple of caterpillar tunnels, which are similar to the greenhouse. They are covered tunnels and will provide protection against the cold weather. We will be able to keep growing throughout the winter,” Loman said.

The farm not only supports student classes and the garden club, but provides a chance for students to sharpen leadership skills.

“We saw a lot of improvement over the course of summer school with those students learning how to navigate the space and be present outside in their bodies,” Loman said.

Leaders of the program say as the first year comes to a close, they hope to build up the curriculum even more for next summer.

“We’re really proud of what we accomplished this year with all the students and excited for what the next year brings,” Loman added.

Loman says that the team is working on ways to bring the community in to help out with the farm. To learn more about the Waynesboro Educational Farm, click here.

