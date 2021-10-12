Advertisement

$5K reward offered for information in shooting that injured 2 kids in Petersburg

Police need more information.
Police need more information.(NBC12)
By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:38 PM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PETERSBURG, Va. (WWBT) - During a joint press conference on Oct. 12, the Richmond FBI Office and Petersburg police announced a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in connection to the shooting that injured two children in May.

On May 23, police were called to the 500 block of Pecan Street after a boy and a girl was shot while playing outside of the Pecan Acres housing complex. The girl was 5 years old, and the boy was 6 years old at the time of the shooting.

‘They were doing nothing wrong’: 5 and 6 year old were shot while playing outside

Both children were taken to the hospital and continue to recover today.

A small light-colored Honda or Toyota Camry was seen in the area during the time of the shooting.

During the press conference, police said they received some information on the case, but it is not enough. The FBI is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible.

Tips can be made to the FBI by calling (804) 261-1044 or online. Petersburg police can be called at t 804-734-4222.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Copyright 2021 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Send it to 12 here.

Want NBC12’s top stories in your inbox each morning? Subscribe here.

Most Read

Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID
NBC12 File image of a Norfolk Police Badge
Police: Woman’s death in fire now considered homicide

Latest News

FILE
UVA Health doctor weighs in on getting COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time
Noon Weather Forecast 10/12/2021
Noon Weather Forecast 10/12/2021
Yeardley Love (Source: WWBT)
Appeal seeking early release denied in U.Va. slaying
Virginia COVID-19 cases rise by 2,012 Tuesday