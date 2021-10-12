Advertisement

Dukes look to improve rushing attack, balance on offense

The James Madison football team is looking to improve the efficiency of its rushing attack.
The James Madison football team is looking to improve the efficiency of its rushing attack.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team is looking to improve the efficiency of its rushing attack.

“I’d like to be able to run the ball a little bit more effectively,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti. “But if the (Run-Pass Options) are there, we’ll always take those.”

The Dukes are averaging nearly 200 rushing yards per game by racking up 197.2 yard per contest on the ground. However, JMU was limited to just 3.6 yards per carry in Saturday’s loss to Villanova after gaining only 3.5 yards per carry in a close win at New Hampshire the previous week. The Dukes ran the ball 92 times total compared to 84 combined passing attempts in the games against Villanova and New Hampshire.

“I just think running the football is an attitude,” said Cignetti, whose teams have been known to feature physical, run-first offenses throughout his career.

While JMU wants to improve its rushing attack, Cignetti says the Dukes are also working to find balance in its offensive game plan. Redshirt senior quarterback Cole Johnson is completing 71.2% of his passes to go along with 14 touchdown passes and just one interception.

“We do want to be balanced,” said Cignetti. “We have weapons on the outside, we have a quarterback that makes good decisions and can spread the ball around.”

No. 8 JMU is scheduled to visit Richmond for a 2 p.m. kickoff Saturday.

Fornadel could return for Dukes later this season

Cignetti said Monday that All-American offensive lineman Liam Fornadel could potentially return to the field later this season.

“We expect to get him back by the end of the season,” said Cignetti.

Fornadel is currently out with a knee injury that he suffered in JMU’s season-opening win over Morehead State. It was first believed to be a season-ending injury for the redshirt senior tackle but now he’s expected to return to the lineup.

Copyright 2021 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID
Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
New executive team to help 1,200 refugees settle in Virginia

Latest News

The Strasburg High School football team picked up a win Monday night.
Strasburg rolls past Manassas Park in Monday night contest
The first set of VHSL football playoff rankings were released Monday.
H.S. Football Playoff Rankings - Week 8
The JMU women's soccer team lost its 2019 season opener to No. 7 Georgetown, 2-1, Thursday...
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10
JMU Sports Roundup: Sunday, Oct. 10