JMU looking to rebound from rare loss

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison football team finds itself in an unfamiliar position.

The Dukes suffered a 28-27 loss to Villanova this past Saturday in Harrisonburg. It ended a streak of 20 consecutive regular-season wins, 15 straight wins over CAA opponents, and 19 straight wins at Bridgeforth Stadium.

“A team always has two choices,” said JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, when speaking during his weekly press conference Tuesday afternoon. “They can step up and get stronger, or they can go in the tank.”

Despite the loss, JMU is still ranked No. 8 in the FCS media poll and the Dukes are still considered to be a national title contender. As James Madison prepares for a road game against rival Richmond, Cignetti says the key word for the program is: detail.

“I think this week, it’s really important, starting from the top down that we pay attention to detail,” said Cignetti. “You know, the details of the game plan and everything that we do, make sure our standards are high.”

Cignetti continued” “We can say, ‘Oh we got it behind us, we are going to be fine”, but that’s just talk. You still gotta pay the price, you gotta go through the grind, you know, which isn’t always easy.”

Saturday’s game between JMU and Richmond is scheduled to kickoff at 2 p.m. with TV coverage on NBC Sports Washington.

Curt Cignetti Press Conferences Notes - Tuesday, October 12

-Cignetti says he was pleased with the how team responded from the loss to Villanova when they held meetings and a short practice on Monday.

-JMU wide receiver Antwane Wells Jr. has been playing through a sprained ankle that he suffered in the Dukes’ win at Weber State, Cignetti said. Wells had four receptions for 47 yards against Villanova. He has 30 receptions for 397 yards and five touchdowns this season.

-Cignetti said defensive lineman Mike Greene played his best game of the season against Villanova. Greene, the CAA Preseason Defensive Player of the Year, had eight tackles and 0.5 tackles for loss against the Wildcats

