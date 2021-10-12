JMU men’s soccer earns highest ranking since 2018

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team is moving up in the national rankings.

The Dukes come in at No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. It marks James Madison’s highest ranking since finishing the 2018 season at No. 10.

JMU owns a 10-2 overall record and has won six straight matches. The Dukes are scheduled to visit UNCW Saturday night for a match starting at 7 p.m.

