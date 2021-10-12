Advertisement

JMU men’s soccer earns highest ranking since 2018

The James Madison men's soccer team is moving up the national rankings.
The James Madison men’s soccer team is moving up the national rankings.(WHSV)
By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 12, 2021
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison men’s soccer team is moving up in the national rankings.

The Dukes come in at No. 15 in the latest United Soccer Coaches Top 25 Poll. It marks James Madison’s highest ranking since finishing the 2018 season at No. 10.

JMU owns a 10-2 overall record and has won six straight matches. The Dukes are scheduled to visit UNCW Saturday night for a match starting at 7 p.m.

