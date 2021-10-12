Liberty University student group alleges censorship after calls for reforms

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - One group of Liberty University students says they’re now being censored by the university.

Earlier this month WDBJ7 told you about the Justice for Janes group.

They’re calling for changes to the university in the wake of a Title IX lawsuit filed this summer.

The temporary student group says they’re now being barred from tabling events at the university.

They released the following statement to WDBJ7: “All TSGs have been cancelled. The SGA Senate President has claimed that this decision was a long time in the making and is not linked to us in any way. However, if that is the case, we deem it highly unprofessional that SGA would not inform TSG applicants that the program would be cancelled halfway through the semester. Instead they told us multiple weeks in and gave no warning at all that new event scheduling would be over.

Keep in mind, this comes right after the University stopped an article from being run about our campaign in the Champion claiming that they didn’t want to discuss our campaign. They claim it is because they didn’t want to publish anything about an ongoing litigation. This is a highly suspicious claim considering the fact that our campaign is not directly tied to the lawsuit and we are fighting exclusively for preventative campus reform.

Finally, we further doubt the SGA President’s claim in light of the fact that the cancellation email came with clear terms:

Namely, any event scheduled before that email that was to occur before Nov. 1 could proceed. We had scheduled a recurring tabling event with two dates before the Nov. 1 cutoff and we’re told that these events had been denied upon the SGA administration’s request.”

An LU spokesperson did not respond to multiple requests for comment Tuesday.

Copyright 2021 WDBJ. All rights reserved.