Advertisement

Pamela Northam lends a hand in placing mussels back in the South River

Virginia first lady Pamela Northam in the South River.
Virginia first lady Pamela Northam in the South River.(wvir)
By Madison McNamee
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:01 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Virginia first lady Pamela Northam got her feet wet during a visit to the Shenandoah Valley. Students from Waynesboro High School joined Pamela Northam to put mussels back in a river.

They joined together at the South River in Waynesboro Tuesday afternoon.

“And today we’re releasing mussels,” Northam said. ‘We know that they are an important part as an indicative species, of what’s happening in environments and many of them are threatened or endangered here in Virginia.”

These are fresh water mussels. Students and the first lady all suited up to help bring the river back to life by placing the species back in the clean water.

“Water quality has improved to the point that we can put the mussels back into the water and they’ll survive and function to enhance the water quality that we already see here,” Ryan Brown, the executive director of the Virginia Department of Wildlife Resources, said.

This restoration project has been in the works since 2017.

“The state is the recipient of funds from the Dupont settlement and through time, that enabled much of this work to go on,” Brown said.

That settlement came after decades of industrial mercury contamination in the South River.

“Virginia is home to some of the greatest diversity of mussel species anywhere in the world. A good healthy mussel population benefits the water quality industry which benefits fish,” Brown said.

It’s a project that will impact our entire ecosystem.

“We restored a key part of our biodiversity and it’s so important to all of the organisms in here as well as us as human beings,” Northam said.

The impacts of the mussels in the river are going to last decades, according to the Virginia Department of Wildlife.

Copyright 2021 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Most Read

Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
A proud father and husband, 58-year-old Vincent Konidare loved riding his motorcycle, being...
Fully vaccinated man dies from COVID-19 after month in hospital
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID

Latest News

Wild Virginia
Virginia non-profit working to keep wildlife safe on the roads
Avelia Shindyapin
Turner Ashby student publishes first book
HNN File
Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
Liberty University
Liberty University student group alleges censorship after calls for reforms