Advertisement

Southwest limits canceled flights after 3 tumultuous days

Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.
Southwest blamed air traffic control issues and bad weather for flight cancellations.(CNN, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) — Southwest Airlines appears to be fixing problems that caused the cancellation of nearly 2,400 flights over the previous three days.

By midday Tuesday, Southwest had canceled fewer than 100 flights, although more than 400 others were running late.

That’s according to tracking service FlightAware.

Southwest says bad weather and air traffic control issues in Florida on Friday trapped planes and pilots out of position, causing cascading problems for flights across the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christina Royston died after two crashes Monday night in Waynesboro. (WHSV)
Community raises money for family of woman killed in Waynesboro crash
VSP continues to investigate the crash.
VSP investigating fatal Augusta County crash
The truck was seen south of Lynchburg, in Campbell County, at the intersection of Route 501 and...
Stolen Harrisonburg modular home recovered, suspect from Michigan arrested
The Bridgewater community is rallying around one of its most beloved members who is currently...
Bridgewater Community rallying around Carlyle Whitelow as he battles COVID
NBC12 File image of a Norfolk Police Badge
Police: Woman’s death in fire now considered homicide

Latest News

FILE - Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving looks up at the fans at TD Garden after they defeated...
Brooklyn Nets won’t play Kyrie Irving until he meets vaccine requirement
FILE - In this Nov. 17, 2019 file photo, Kanye West appears on stage during a service at...
Kanye West puts Wyoming ranch, business sites up for sale
FILE - This photo shows a bottle of aspirin in the Brooklyn borough of New York.
Advice shifting on aspirin use for preventing heart attacks
Gabby Petito, 22, was found dead in Teton County, Wyoming, in September. The FBI determined her...
Gabby Petito’s autopsy results to be announced by Wyoming coroner