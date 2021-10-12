Stanley man killed in Rockingham County crash
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 7:11 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A Page County man was killed in a crash in Rockingham County on Monday night.
Virginia State Police said Keith Courtney, 46, of Stanley was driving along East Point Road near Route 665 around 5:15 p.m. when he crossed the double solid yellow centerline and collided head-on with a 2013 Nissan Frontier.
Courtney died on the scene. Two people in the Nissan pick-up truck were transported to the hospital with minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
