Strasburg rolls past Manassas Park in Monday night contest

By TJ Eck
Published: Oct. 11, 2021 at 8:44 PM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Strasburg High School football team picked up a win Monday night.

The Rams defeated Manassas Park, 57-0, in a game that was postponed from this past Friday due to COVID-19 protocols within the Strasburg program. The Rams improve to 4-1 overall and are scheduled to visit Madison County for a 7 p.m. kickoff Friday night (10/15).

