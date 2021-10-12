Tuesday, Oct. 12: Last day to register to vote in Virginia

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - If you are a Virginian planning to vote in November’s election, Tuesday, Oct. 12 is the last day to register to vote or update your voter registration.

Harrisonburg Registrar Mark Finks helped students at James Madison University get registered on Monday.

Finks said last year was an all-time low for students on campus to be registered, since many did not know where they would be living come election day due to the pandemic.

The deadline can sneak up on first-time voters or new Virginia voters.

“Some states have same-day registration. Some have registration deadlines that are much closer to election day, so I think that stuff can surprise people that move to Virginia for the first time,” Finks said. “Or people who may have registered in one locality when they were 18 then moved to Harrisonburg and didn’t update their registration in a number of years.”

With almost three weeks until Election Day, Finks said early voting has been steady so far, averaging 45 to 65 voters every day.

“This is only the second time we’ve done no excuse, early voting. The first time was the 2020 election, so it’s hard to determine if these are normal numbers or what we expected,” Finks said.

If you are voting by absentee ballot, you will need a witness signature, which was waved for the last few elections due to the pandemic. Finks said the Harrisonburg Office of Elections made a few changes to voting envelopes to alert voters of this change, and have seen only a few problems.

“We haven’t had as big of a problem as other localities, but we have had a few,” Finks said. “We reach out to those people and let them know of the issue either by mail or telephone and give them the option to come in and cure that issue with their ballot.”

For every voter that requested a mail-in ballot, Harrisonburg will have drop-off ballot locations the last week before Election Day if people are worried about sending it through the mail:

- Monday, Oct. 25 and Tuesday, Oct. 26 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lucy F. Simms Center.

- Wednesday, Oct. 27 and Thursday, Oct. 28 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the James Madison University

East Campus Dining Hall.

- Friday, Oct. 29 from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Park Gables Visitor Center at VMRC.

To register to vote or update your voter registration in Virginia, click here.

