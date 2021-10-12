Advertisement

UVA Health doctor weighs in on getting COVID-19 and flu vaccine at the same time

FILE
FILE(WVIR)
By Rachel Hirschheimer
Published: Oct. 12, 2021 at 3:01 PM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - As children begin to get the flu vaccine, some parents are wondering if it’s safe to also get the coronavirus vaccine at the same time.

“Absolutely, they can get the COVID vaccine and the flu vaccine at the same time, or shortly before or shortly after one another, without affecting the safety or effectiveness of either vaccine,” UVA Health Pediatric Infectious Disease Physician Doctor Debbie-Ann Shirley said.

Dr. Shirley says the vaccines should be given in different arms.

The doctor is also encouraging parents to get their children vaccinated for the flu now, before the virus starts spreading.

“I wouldn’t wait to start to see some cases, because it does take a few weeks - maybe about two - before the antibodies start to increase in response to the vaccine,” Shirley said. “Right now is a great time to get the flu vaccine.”

