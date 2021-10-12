Valley organizations plan COVID-safe Halloween events

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Dr. Anthony Fauci says trick-or-treating and other Halloween activities are safe for children and families.

As parents start making Halloween plans, some organizations are announcing their Halloween events. A crowd favorite from last year will return to Waynesboro.

Weaver Insurance and Financial Advising is hosting a drive-through “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” on Thursday, Oct. 28, 4-7 p.m. to allow kids to get candy while staying socially distanced.

“We’ve asked all the businesses participating to wear masks, follow COVID safety protocols. Try to get fun and creative with how we hand out candy. Rather than just handing it out, maybe put it down a PVC pipe and just slide it into the car,” said Maria Knect, independent agent with Weaver Insurance.

Knect says the event’s style also allows kids to stay safe from any dangers in the road, too.

“It’s safer because then they stay in their car. They stay with their parents, and it’s easier on the parents too rather than walking all over neighborhoods,” Knect said.

Knect says this year’s event is already larger than last year’s. 23 vendors participated last year, and this year, 41 organizations are registered.

“Where else can you get 41 spots to get candy from without ever having to leave your car?” Knect said.

Knect adds the event is a fundraiser for Blue Ridge Area Food Bank, so they’re asking participants to bring a donation.

“Last year, they saw 700 cars minimum because they stopped counting, and I just think if 700 people could have brought a can of food that they could easily spare from their pantry, then that would’ve gone a long way,” Knect said.

Organizations like Kiwanis of Waynesboro are participating in “Spooktacular Trunk or Treat” instead of hosting their own event. For a full list of participating organizations, visit Weaver Insurance’s Facebook page.

The event will start in Weaver Insurance’s parking lot.

The Woodrow Wilson Library will also host Halloween Fun Day Sat. Oct. 23, starting at 10 a.m.

Skipping Rock Brewing Co. has their Fall Fest Sat. Oct. 30, starting at 3 p.m., with Fort Defiance having their Trunk or Treat the same afternoon at New Hope Volunteer Fire Department.

On Halloween, the Churchville community says they’ll be trick-or-treating.

